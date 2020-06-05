A really wonderful friend. We loved Bill so much.
Loved ALL of his great stories. Never got tired of them. A wonderful family man
And an even better husband to Kay. You will be missed immensely Bill. Sue & Ron
1936 ~ 2020
William Edward McNamara (Bill) of Yorba Linda, CA passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 from congestive heart failure at the age of 83.
Bill was born in Oakland, CA on December 5, 1936 to Irene and James McNamara. He grew up in Salt Lake City, UT and graduated from Judge Memorial High School. He attended Carroll College in Helena, MT on a football scholarship and later transferred to the University of Utah where he studied mathematics and engineering.
He was a loving husband for 60 years to his sweetheart Kay McNamara who survives him. Kay was his best friend and the love of his life. Their marriage serves as a beautiful example of partnership and devotion to everyone that knows them.
Bill was an exemplary father and is also survived by his daughter Kelly McNamara Corley (Monty), son Michael McNamara (Susan) and daughter Susan McNamara (David). He was a beloved grandfather to his grandchildren - Richard Dominguez (Lauren), Ryan Dominguez (fiancée Lucy), Ben McNamara (Monica), Caroline Corley, Lily McNamara and Liam McNamara.
Bill is also survived by his sister Anne Purcell (Philip), with whom he had an incredibly special relationship, and many, many nieces and nephews whom he cared for deeply.
Bill's larger-than-life personality, generosity and warmth leave behind a huge legacy. He loved God, family, college football, coaching, mentoring and providing others with the opportunity to thrive. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, starting and running several successful businesses and his employees became members of his extended family. He was a wonderful storyteller with a keen sense of humor and quick wit. His perfectly embellished stories will be passed on for generations to come.
Many have described Bill as their "protector." He had the innate ability to make others feel cared for and supported. Not only did he offer incredible advice, but he became an invested teammate to many, approaching others' battles as if they were his own. Everyone's life was made better by knowing Bill McNamara. His passing leaves an unfillable hole in our hearts, but we trust he is with God in Heaven.
Due to COVID-19 and concerns for the health of Bill's many friends and family members, a private funeral mass will be held. A celebration of Bill's life will be planned at a later date when we can all gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) are much appreciated.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.