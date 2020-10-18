1/1
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, William Francis Hartigan passed away on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at the age of 83.
Bill was born on October 31st, 1936 in Syracuse, New York to Jack Joseph Hartigan and Mary Perkins Hartigan. He later married Rita Jean Carroll, and they enjoyed thirty eight years together before Rita passed away in 2002.
Bill graduated from the University of Vermont and became an insurance salesman, a career that he dedicated himself to for forty years. Although he enjoyed his work, he believed that being a dad was his most important job. Bill was an avid golfer, hiker, reader, and fan of Johnny Cash. In his later years, he became a devoted grandfather who loved spending time with his four grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his children, Shannon Jonsson of California, Jennifer Saderholm of Utah, and Erin Hartigan of California. He is also survived by four grandchildren and two brothers, John Hartigan of New York and Rick Hartigan of Conneticut.
At his request a private service will be held in his honor at Starks Funeral Parlor in Salt Lake City, Utah. Please share your memories and photos with his family at www.starksfuneral.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
