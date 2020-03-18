Home

William G. "Bill" Pollock

William G. "Bill" Pollock Obituary
1939 ~ 2020
William "Bill" G Pollock, age 80, passed away March 10, 2020 in Kanab, UT. Bill was born August 14, 1939 in Murray, UT to Joseph Henry and Elsie Amelia Cope Pollock. Bill was raised in Sandy, UT and attended Sandy schools. He married Jeneane Hudson on September 28, 1961.
Bill is survived by his son, Joseph Pollock; daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Pocock; grandsons, Kurtis and Merritt; and granddaughter, Jessica.
As per his request, Bill was cremated and there will be no viewing or funeral service. Cremation was under the direction of Mosdell Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020
