|
|
1924 ~ 2019
William ( Bill) George Miller passed away at his home in Fremont in November 19, 2019 with his beloved family and close friends by his side. He was born in Murray Utah on July 13, 1924. He was one of 9 siblings. He served in the Navy during WWII on a ship stationed in the Pacific Theater. After discharge from the Navy he married LaRue Beth Harman on July 28, 1946. He went on to get his Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering at the University of Utah.
Bill and LaRue raised 5 children, had 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. They were married 70 years. We enjoyed years of family gatherings.
Bill and LaRue were avid golfers. He spent 52 years trying to get a hole in 1 to no avail. They traveled the country together in their fifth wheel golfing, visiting friends and family. They went to Europe once! LOL They were never without a dog by their side. They were blessed to have Gabriela Solorzano and Jaun Gil as their neighbors the last several years who lovingly saw to keeping them safe and cared for. We are forever grateful!
There will be a viewing on Sunday November 24 at the Chapel of the Roses in Fremont from Noon to 4. The burial will be on Monday at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at 10:30 am where he will be laid to rest with his wife.
In lieu of flowers, he would appreciate your donations to your favorite animal rescue or humane society.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019