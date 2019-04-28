Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
William H. Simmons


William H. Simmons Obituary
William H. Simmons
June 11, 1948 ~ April 19, 2019
William Hilton Simmons a great husband, father and friend passed away April 19, 2019 at age 70. He is survived by his wife Karen and his three children. He owned and worked at Western Food Service for most of his life before retirement. He loved fishing and camping with family and friends. He enjoyed tailgating at the University of Utah Football games for many years. He will be missed!
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
