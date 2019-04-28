|
William H. Simmons
June 11, 1948 ~ April 19, 2019
William Hilton Simmons a great husband, father and friend passed away April 19, 2019 at age 70. He is survived by his wife Karen and his three children. He owned and worked at Western Food Service for most of his life before retirement. He loved fishing and camping with family and friends. He enjoyed tailgating at the University of Utah Football games for many years. He will be missed!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019