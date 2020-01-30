|
On January 23, 2020, William Edison Harris, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at the age of 91. William was born on October 22, 1928 in Cody, Wyoming, in Buffalo Bill's home, to Margaret Poppleton and William M. Harris. William will be remembered fondly by family and friends as a passionate, endearing, positive, unconditionally loving, charitable, always forgiving. Many who knew him said he was a man without guile.
He was passionate about learning everything he could, especially the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and sharing his knowledge with everyone he met. William served honorably in the Navy from 1946-1949. He married his sweetheart, Wilhelmina (Minnie), on June 23, 1951. William served in many positions in the LDS Church, including two times as a Bishop, Stake Sunday School President, Stake Mission President, High Priest Group Leader, and Gospel Doctrine Teacher. After he received his master's degree in science education, he spent his working life as a schoolteacher, teaching math and sciences at the Junior High, High School and College levels. After retirement, he served a full-time mission with his wife in Nova Scotia, Canada, from 1993-1994.
He is survived by four sons and one daughter: John (Susan) Grobben, Bill (Joan), Nancy (Bill) Holt, David (Lisa), and Jonathan; two sisters, Maureen and Kay (Loren) Davis; 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Minnie, and two grandchildren, Jason and Shelley Grobben.
Funeral services will be held at the LDS Stake Center located at 275 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 am. Burial will be at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121.
