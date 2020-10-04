William Henry

Leiter IV (Bill)

1953-2020

William Henry Leiter IV (Bill), age 67, of Midvale, Utah, passed away suddenly September 21, 2020 due to a heart attack. He was born February 07, 1953 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from Granite High School in 1971 and studied at the University of Utah. He was an Independent Associate at Usana Health Sciences since 2003. He is survived by two sisters, Laura Phillips (Bill) and Ann Butler (Dave) and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father William Henry Leiter III and mother Marjolet Hughes Leiter.

He will be laid to rest at Elysian Burial Gardens. Arrangement under the direction of Cannon Mortuary. Private Service.



