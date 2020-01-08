|
|
William Jay Dalley
Gunnison, UT
William Jay Dalley 93 of Gunnison, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, mentor and friend passed away on January 4, 2020 in Centerfield. He was born March 18, 1926 in Beaver, Utah to William Sylvanus Dalley and Betsy Violet Wilden. He married Della Rasmussen March 28, 1946 in the Manti Utah Temple. They were married for 53 years before his sweetheart passed away. Together they raised 4 children, 2 boys and 2 girls.
Survived by his children; Ron (Sue) Dalley, Gunnison, UT; Brent (Rosalyn) Dalley, Venice, UT; Merilyn (Eric) Hedelius, Manti, UT; Terilee (David) Hutchings, Spanish Fork, UT; 18 grandchildren with one granddaughter currently serving in the Cincinnati, Ohio Mission. 33 greatgrandchildren with 3 more on the way. Preceeded in death by his parents, wife, sisters Alberta Hoopes and Mary Leona Frampton. Brother, Melvin William Dalley, Brother-in-Laws Clyde Burton Hoopes, Max Gerry Frampton, Sister-in-Law Dorothy Marie Dalley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Gunnison Stake Center, 80 West Center. Viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Gunnison Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online condolences and full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020