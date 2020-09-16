1/1
William Jerry Silva
1934 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-After spending a lovely week with his immediate family, William Jerry Silva passed away peacefully on the afternoon of September 11, 2020 at the age of 86, after a courageous battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
A Private family viewing will be held, following a public Graveside service on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Mountain View Memorial, locate at 3115 E. 7800 S, Salt Lake City. Please practice social distancing, face masks are requested. Note: Graveside seating is limited bring your own seating if needed. View full obituary on memorialutah.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Memories & Condolences
