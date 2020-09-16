William Jerry Silva
1934~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-After spending a lovely week with his immediate family, William Jerry Silva passed away peacefully on the afternoon of September 11, 2020 at the age of 86, after a courageous battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
A Private family viewing will be held, following a public Graveside service on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Mountain View Memorial, locate at 3115 E. 7800 S, Salt Lake City. Please practice social distancing, face masks are requested. Note: Graveside seating is limited bring your own seating if needed. View full obituary on memorialutah.com