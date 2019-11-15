|
William (Bill) John Stuart
1954 ~ 2019
William (Bill) John Stuart, age 65, passed away peacefully in his home in Woodruff, Utah after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Bill was born June 17th, 1954 in Evanston, Wyoming to Louis and Joan Stuart. He was raised in Woodruff, Utah working alongside his father and brothers on the family ranch.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 11:00am at the Woodruff LDS Ward Chapel, 180 S Main St, Woodruff, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Woodruff LDS Ward Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Complete Obituary and condolences at crandallfhevanston.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019