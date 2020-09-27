1/3
William Kearney
1936 - 2020
William "Bill" Kearney Jr.
1936 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-Bill was born on June 23, 1936 in Philadelphia to William and Helen Kearney. He died on September 22, 2020 at the age of 84.
Bill is survived by his five sons Bill (Alison) of West Jordan, John (Brenda), Patrick (Stephanie), Joseph and Brian, all living in New Jersey; and former spouse MaryAnn of New Jersey.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents William and Helen; brothers Jackie and Robert; and sisters Edna and Eleanor.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a viewing two hours prior at the Mountain Shadows 2nd Ward, 7925 South 2700 West, West Jordan, UT. Interment to follow services at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale. For the full obituary, please visit affordablefandc.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
