|
|
William Kenneth
Mayne
1943 - 2019
William "Ken" Mayne, born June 24, 1943 in Salt Lake City to Clara A. Mayne and William LeRoy Mayne. Passed away July 30, 2019. Served in the United States Army Reserves and was a proud Union Carpenter, Local 184, for 56 years. He served as Apprenticeship Director and as a Field Business Agent. After retirement he was a Lead Instructor at Job Corps. He loved the outdoors and fly fishing.
Ken is survived by his wife Karen; his children Laurie Wagner (Dan), Kenneth Jr. (Karen) and Melissa Archibald (Doug); 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Mayne, son Douglas Mayne, grandson Taylor Archibald and great-grandson Aiden Tak.
Friends and family may visit Friday, August 9, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, prior to the graveside. Graveside services immediately following visitation at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Carpenters Union Local 801, 8149 South Welby Drive, West Jordan.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019