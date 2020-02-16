|
Bill Evans passed away peacefully at home in the late afternoon on February 13, 2020. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Bill was born on July 11, 1930 in Salt Lake City to William Kent Evans Sr. and Florence Hatch Evans. Bill was a man with unwavering integrity that those that met him immediately recognized. He graduated from East High School and proudly continued his higher education at the University of Utah where he graduated in Mechanical Engineering. Bill's education was interrupted for a period where he served honorably in the United States Marine Corps.. He enjoyed a professional career as a managing engineer for Sperry Rand Corporation (later Univac and Unisys) where he was highly respected and had many friends and colleagues. Bill was a man that supported all people with disabilities, and dedicated his life, along with his wife Carole, to caring for his son Timothy. Bill always put his family first, and while meeting the challenging circumstances with Timothy, he always was committed to the needs of his entire family. Bill was very proud of his son's and grandchildren's accomplishments, frequently asking them about their schooling and work. Bill enjoyed spending weekends at the family cabin, and actively participated in many social activities with family and friends. He attended and immensely enjoyed the Utah Opera, Utah Symphony, and Broadway plays with the love of his life Carole. Bill was a historian and avid reader of US History (specially WWII) and biographies of the Presidents of the United States. Bill is survived by his wife Carole of 62 years, three sons that he had great pride in, Michael (Lisa), Patrick (Teresa), and Timothy, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two sisters Barbara (Bill) Northrup, and Bonnie Dorris. A visitation with family and friends will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Millcreek City, Friday February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a graveside interment following. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brain Injury Alliance of Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020