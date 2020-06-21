William Lawrence "Larry" Carlson

1938 ~ 2020

William Lawrence "Larry" Carlson passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 with his wife of 57 years, Linda at his side.

Born December 12, 1938 in San Pedro, California, to Neilson Dickerson and Lillian Josephine (Jackson) Carlson, he grew up in Van Nuys, CA, graduating from Van Nuys High School in 1957. After junior college, he attended University of Southern California, graduating with a Doctorate of Pharmacy in 1965. He married his college sweetheart Linda Marie (Jackson) on February 1, 1963. While serving 8 years in the Coast Guard Reserves, he began his pharmacy career, continuing until his retirement in 1999.

After joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mid-life, he served in his church until his passing. He enjoyed working with his hands, including tinkering on cars and home/garden projects and passing this knowledge on to his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time exploring the northern California coast and the red rocks and ruins of southern Utah.

Preceded in death by his parents and infant son Brent, survived by his wife Linda, children David, Wendi (Kenley), Megan (Clark), Daniel, sister Katherine Grace (Smith), 9 grandchildren and a great grandchild, along with several nephews, he was beloved by all his family and friends and will be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store