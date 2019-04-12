Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mathews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lee Mathews


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Lee Mathews Obituary
William Lee Mathews
6/27/1947 - 4/10/2019
William Lee Mathews, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. Born June 27, 1947 in Salt Lake City to William Wilcox Mathews and Marjorie Irene Asmus Mathews, Bill was raised in Salt Lake City with his brother and two sisters.
He enjoyed playing basketball, camping in the Uinta's, backpacking in the Wind Rivers, trout and salmon fishing, traveling, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and watching movies in his killer home theater. Bill had great taste in books, music, movies, cars, wine, and he was a sharp dresser with a closet full of beautiful ties. He was also an avid animal lover and proudly supported several animal protection organizations. He cherished his dogs and maintained an elaborate salt-water fish tank for years.
Bill graduated from South High School, attended Brigham Young University, and then earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Utah. He proudly served in the US army from 1970-1971. He had a successful 30-year career in Radio Sales and Sales Management that provided a lot of satisfaction. As a way to give back, he mentored young sales people in the industry and conducted training sessions to better those around him. After retiring he stayed involved in radio as a consultant for as long as his health would allow. Bill was honest, hard working, and his sarcastic sense of humor always kept you on your toes.
He was married to Carol Ruth Kirkham (later divorced) and Patti Penn (later divorced). He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie Mathews. He is survived by his children, William "Matt" Mathews (Denise), Jenny Mathews Sasich (David), Amanda Mathews Bilanzich; grandchildren, Caitlin, Zachary, Aidan, William; siblings, Susan Kraft (Mel), John Mathews (Kathleen), and Michelle Mathews; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who treated our father with friendship, kindness and compassion.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South) in Sandy from 12:00 - 1:30pm. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now