William Logan (Bill) Marcroft
1931 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT - Born June 7, 1931 in Salt Lake City to Robert W. Marcroft, Jr. and Mary McNelis Marcroft, Bill Marcroft died November 15, 2020 of complications related to late stage prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, children Minette, Marc (Brook), Patrick (Allison), grandchildren Meghan (Steve), Sydnee Whitson (Brian), Jordan, Kaitlyn, Brayden, Nicole, and great grandchild, Zachary Whitson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Brian Marcroft.
Bill was very much a local boy who spent his life devoted to enriching Utah's culture through his work with athletics, charities and literacy drives. Bill lived a long and rich life enhanced by travel, global friendships and a wide range of interests and activities. While still a student at South High, Bill performed with the Deseret Players and among many theatricals was proud to have been in a performance of Macbeth directed by Orson Welles and his touring Mercury Theater repertory. Bill continued to pursue the stage at the University of Utah, majoring in Theatre and Communications.
After marrying his high school sweetheart, Laura Joyce Lindley, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Wheelus AF base in Tripoli, Libya. Joined by Joyce, and later his first child, Bill made a host of life-long friends from North Africa and Europe and acquired new skills and interests running the base radio station. Returning to the states, he began work in local media, starting first in radio and then later, in the very new medium of television.
Television and radio became his career. He began with on-air announcing, live reporting, local advertising, weather forecasting, and even some work in children's television. He then landed a role that would become his passion: working as a sportscaster. For decades Bill was a nightly presence on the KUTV news sports desk. He also provided radio and television coverage for the University of Utah's football, basketball, and gymnastic teams for over thirty years, earning the sobriquet, "The Voice of the Utes." Bill's love for the medium extended to involving his family as much as possible, with his kids appearing on children's programs, television advertisements, and even helping their dad staff the pressbox for football and basketball games.
After retirement, first from KUTV, and later from University of Utah athletics, Bill continued to organize and emcee sports banquets, charity fundraisers, and scholarship drives (for both South High and the U of U). He also continued to be an integral part of the yearly Utah Summer Games in Cedar City. From 2013 on, Bill began to limit these activities as he took on the full-time care of his wife after her stroke.
Among many other awards and accolades, in 2014, Bill was presented with the Distinguished Service Award from the Utah Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2017 was awarded an honorary PhD from Southern Utah University in recognition of his thirty years of work with the Utah Summer Games.
Because of the current public health crisis, no memorial will be held, despite the fact that Bill deserved the most lavish and spectacular of send-offs. Interment is in Memorial Holladay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests friends may wish to donate in his name to the charities and funds that Bill loved working for: South High Alumni Scholarship, Ruth Papiano Giolman Scholarship (University of Utah College of Social Work), Winifred H. Dyer Memorial Endowed Scholarship (University of Utah Department of Educational Leadership & Policy), The Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation, The American Heart Association
, Utah Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, March of Dimes Utah, The National Kidney Foundation
, The Arthritis Foundation
.