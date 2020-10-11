William Lorry Jamison
1938 ~ 2020
West Jordan, Utah-William Lorry (Bill) Jamison, age 82, passed away peacefully on Oct 8, 2020 at his new home in West Jordan, Utah due to complications from cancer. Bill was born on Oct. 1, 1938 in Franklin, Idaho to Hazen Morrell Jamison and Barta Cutler Doney Jamison. He graduated from Preston High School and then worked in the kitchen in the National Guard while attending barber school. He loved to give those "military" haircuts. Shortly after barber school he met the love of his life, Alma on a blind date set up by his brother. After two short dates they were quickly engaged on their third date. They were married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 11, 1962 by Joseph Fielding Smith. They enjoyed 58 beautiful years together raising their family and making their home of 55 years in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Recently due to his declining health they moved to a senior community just three short weeks ago. Bill was an extremely hard worker and held various jobs throughout his life where he was able to showcase that. Some of those jobs included working for the State of Utah, driving a bread route and ending his career by retiring from and working for the LDS Church for over 30 years. After retirement he enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, working in his yard and volunteering at the Salt Lake Temple. He lived a life of service and would always be seen out working in yards in the neighborhood or shoveling driveways. He had a great love for sports including baseball, Utah Jazz and of course BYU. Bill is survived by his wife; his children: Craig (Kathy) Jamison, Michelle (Kelly) Matkin, Sarah (Charles) Blackwood, and Erin (Nick) Holmes. 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; sister Melba (Merrill) Clark; and brothers Don (Claudia) Jamison and Mark (Margaret) Jamison. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister. A viewing will be held in his honor on Tuesday, Oct. 13th from 6-8 PM at the Butler 20th Ward building; 1355 E. 7200 S. in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Funeral services will be held in that same building on Wednesday, Oct 14th at 11:00 AM with a viewing from 9:30-10:45 AM. Please wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing precautions. Interment will be held at Memorial Estates, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. For full obituary visit memorialutah.com
