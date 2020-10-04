1924 ~ 2020

I, William M. (Bill) Pierce reunited with my sweetheart, the light of my life, Dona Cleghorn. Graduating from mortality on October 2, 2020. I was born into a loving, hard-working family on February 15, 1924, to George Dewey Pierce and Ida Cleone Manning, the third of eleven children. I leave for a short time, two special daughters, Carol Campbell and Suzanne Pierce (David) Moore; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the American Fork Cemetery, 600 North 26 West. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah prior to the graveside.



