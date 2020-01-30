|
|
William Max Brotherson
1936 ~ 2020
William Max Brotherson, born December 4, 1936, son of William Napier Brotherson, Jr., and Karen Beth Cox, joined parents and other family as he passed from this life to the next on the evening of January 27, 2020. He was 83 years old. Max is survived by his wife Deanne B. Bingham Brotherson; his sons W. Todd Brotherson (Carrie A. Parrott) and William Cole Brotherson; and his daughters Stacey L. Brotherson Scott, Kelly N. Brotherson Deere (J. Michael Deere, deceased; Jeffrey P. Callis), and Tiffany L. Brotherson Tullis (James Z. Tullis). Also survived by his fourteen grandchildren; his youngest brother Brent Brotherson (Donna L. Myers); and his sisters, Karen A. Brotherson Cartrette (Kimball K. Cartrette) and Genna Vee Brotherson Wolsey (Mell Wolsey). Siblings deceased are Jack DeVon Brotherson (Karen J. Earl) and Kirk E. Brotherson (Linda G. Blackham).
Max was a combination banker, rancher, real estate professional, father, uncle, brother, son, friend. He loved horses and the outdoors, and he found joy serving in the temple, but his greatest happiness came from interacting with family, including frequent calls to family members of all ages and basketball games with his grandchildren that often included friendly challenges as to who-will-beat-who at 3-pointers. Max was raised on a cattle ranch, with siblings and cousins who worked and played, played and worked together and whose company and friendship he enjoyed throughout his life. He now has an opportunity to return to many of these, and it will be a welcome reunion. He served full time in the Copenhagen, Denmark mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during 1957-1960.
Family will receive friends at a viewing on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the LDS chapel at 5565 South Neighbor Lane, Holladay, Utah. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM, also at the church, where viewing will begin at 8:30 AM. Interment will follow at the Altamont-Mount Emmons Cemetery at 3:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. For extended obit and to view tribute slideshow visit www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020