1963 ~ 2020
After bravely fighting cancer for nine years, William Clayton Morgan died peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was 57 years old.
Clay was born on March 12, 1963, in Salt Lake City, Utah to DeMar and Donna Lou Morgan. He graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Materials Science and Engineering. Clay lived and worked as an Engineer, for the past 30 years, in Vancouver, Washington. Clay loved hiking and camping in the Pacific Northwest and the Red Rock Canyons of Utah. He loved fishing and golfing with his father, whom he cared for. He was an avid photographer and a life historian. His motto was, "Come what may and love it!". When Clay wasn't cooking for family and friends, he could be found kayaking with his wife, Lisa. Anyone who knew Clay would agree that he had a beautiful gift for making everybody feel special and heard. Clay loved and was loved. We miss him dearly.
Clay is survived by his wife Lisa, (Ridgefield, Washington) and daughters, Marinda Mullis (Thailand), Jill Glenn (North Carolina), and Hannah Taylor (Utah), Father, DeMar Morgan (Utah) And three grandchildren (Thailand). A graveside service for immediate family members will take place at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 2 PM MST. A Life Celebration for Clay will be held in Ridgefield, Washington at a date to be determined.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020