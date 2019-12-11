|
William Mullen Merritt
1977 - 2019
Our beloved son and brother, Willie died unexpectedly from a pulmonary embolism on November 27, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Willie was born September 21, 1977 in Holy Cross Hospital, Salt Lake City to Kathy and Chris Merritt. He attended Beacon Heights Elementary, Hillside Junior High, and Highland High School. He was the basketball team manager his senior year at Highland.
Willie moved to Mesa, Arizona 2 years ago with his parents to be closer to his brother and sister-in-law. Prior to his move to Arizona, he was employed by the University of Utah, then in Arizona by Aramark at Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus.
He loved all sports, but was THE number one Jazz fan. He attended his last Jazz game October 28, 2019, a one point Jazz win in Phoenix against the Suns.
Willie gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.
He is survived by his parents, his brother James and sister-in-law Letisha. He is also survived by his Uncle Joe, Aunt Sheila (Bob), Uncle Al and cousins Kirsten, Jayne, Andrew, David (Dorothy), Kathy, Kristen (Chris), Sarah and Ian (Anna).
Preceded in death by Aunt Clare, Uncle Karl (Aunt Sue), and Aunt Joyce.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday December 13th at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, where he had been a parishioner for forty years. Friends and family may gather at the church 1 hour prior to the mass. Committal 2:30 p.m. at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave. & 'T' Street, Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019