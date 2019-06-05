|
William N. Zakis
1923 ~ 2019
William "Bill" Zakis, most recently of Portland OR., passed away, May 5th, 2019 at the age of 95. He passed peacefully and without pain in the company of his children. He was born in Hanna, Wyoming to Nick and Zambia Zakis who immigrated to the United States from Crete, Greece. He was a World War II veteran and an excellent student, earning a degree in Geology from the University of Wyoming.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Virginia Zakis and by his son, Timothy Zakis, his brothers Steve and Tom Zakis and sister Irene Kastrinakis.
He is survived by his loving family: sister Dena Savas of Salt Lake City, Utah, his sons Patrick (Sandy) Zakis of Denver, Colorado, Nickolas Zakis (Anndee Gilliam) of Laramie, Wyoming and daughter Kelly Zakis of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren William Zakis, Ryan Zakis and Stephanie Zakis as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at St. Anna's Greek Orthodox Church in Salt Lake City, Utah at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7th. His nephew, Fr. Anthony Savas, will officiate his funeral. Please share your photos and memories and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com
He will be greatly missed.
May his memory be eternal.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 5, 2019