Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Paul (Bill) Ross


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Paul (Bill) Ross Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
William Paul Ross (Bill), age 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 4, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA, to George W. and Beatrice Ross. Bill spent much of his childhood in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17, where he served as a radio operator until 1956. While stationed at Dugway Proving Grounds, Bill met and later married his sweetheart Claudette Singleton on January 28, 1954. They settled in Magna, Utah, where they raised two daughters, Paulette and Tammy.
Bill worked over two decades for Kennecott, in the silver refinery and as a mechanic. He was a self-taught master carpenter and enjoyed woodworking, mechanics, jazz music, hunting, and fishing; however, his favorite pastime was being with his family.
He is survived by daughters Paulette (Gary) Fotheringham and Tamera (Kenneth) Pollock, sister Georgeanna Griffith, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Claudette and infant son.
The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Ashford Assisted Living Center and Bristol Hospice.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.
He will be missed greatly and remembered always.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now