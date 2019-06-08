|
|
1932 ~ 2019
William Paul Ross (Bill), age 86, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 4, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1932, in Philadelphia, PA, to George W. and Beatrice Ross. Bill spent much of his childhood in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17, where he served as a radio operator until 1956. While stationed at Dugway Proving Grounds, Bill met and later married his sweetheart Claudette Singleton on January 28, 1954. They settled in Magna, Utah, where they raised two daughters, Paulette and Tammy.
Bill worked over two decades for Kennecott, in the silver refinery and as a mechanic. He was a self-taught master carpenter and enjoyed woodworking, mechanics, jazz music, hunting, and fishing; however, his favorite pastime was being with his family.
He is survived by daughters Paulette (Gary) Fotheringham and Tamera (Kenneth) Pollock, sister Georgeanna Griffith, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Claudette and infant son.
The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Ashford Assisted Living Center and Bristol Hospice.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.
He will be missed greatly and remembered always.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 8 to June 9, 2019