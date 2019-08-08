Home

Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Following Services
More Obituaries for William Ransom
William Ransom


1946 - 2019
William Ransom Obituary
William Odell Ransom
1946 ~ 2019
Kearns, UT-William Odell Ransom (aka "Bill Ransom") passed away on July 30th, 2019 due to natural causes. Bill was born to Odell Ransom and Irene Carpenter in Preston Idaho on July 21st, 1946. From an early age, Bill developed a passion for hunting, fishing, and spending time in the outdoors. Bill joined the Army in 1970 and was stationed in Korea. He was a qualified sharpshooter, and he worked at the base commissary to provide needed goods for the soldiers. Bill truly enjoyed his time in the Army, and he was proud to serve his country. Bill lived life to its fullest. He worked hard, eventually building a successful concrete construction company, and he played even harder-creating many fond memories with friends and family of camping, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, motorcycle riding, cliff jumping, and playing cards. Bill is survived by his daughters Tamara (Dean) Mather, Lisa (Alex) Wynne, and Torri (Carter) Rains; his sons Chad (LouAnn) Ransom, and Todd (Staci) Ransom; grandchildren Emilee, Christa, Spencer, Denali, Katrina, Chance, Cashton, Cody, Cason, Jaden, and Marley; great-grandchildren Jaynee, Mikah, and Jax; and beloved poodle Goldie. Also survived by sisters Sharon (Kent) George, Diane (Paul) Martinez, and Karen (Dave) Whyte. Preceded in death by father Odell, mother Irene, and brother Tim. Services for Bill will be held at on Saturday August 10th at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery at 6500 S. Redwood Rd. in Salt Lake City. The viewing will be held from 9-10am. Funeral and graveside services will immediately follow.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
