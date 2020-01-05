|
|
William Ferdinand Roberg
1922 ~ 2019
William (Bill) Ferdinand Roberg, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado surrounded by his daughters and sons-in-law.
Bill was born on February 1, 1922 and was the only son of William Ferdinand Roberg Sr. and Anna Amalia Johnson Roberg. He lost his father when he was 7 years old.
Bill met his sweetheart, Ethel Boelter, not long after his mother's death and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 21, 1966. They welcomed their first daughter in January of 1968 and then two years later, welcomed a second daughter in February of 1970. He loved his girls immensely.
Bill was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an incredible record keeper and served bishops and stake presidents as Clerk and Executive Secretary. Years later, his passion would become family history research and at the time of his death he had gathered nearly 10,000 names ready for temple work. He and Ethel were partners in service to many people. His quiet presence will be so missed.
Rebecca and Melanie would like to express deep appreciation and gratitude to the caring staff and residents at Brookdale Briargate Care Center. You made our dad's last year and a half on earth rich and meaningful and we felt secure in the loving care he was receiving.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel; his parents; and several half siblings. He is survived by his daughters Rebecca (Russ) from West Valley City and Melanie (Manuel) from Colorado Springs; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Cannon 1st ward building, 934 Fremont Avenue Salt Lake City, Utah. Another viewing will be held Wednesday morning, January 8th, from 10-10:30 am at the same building. The funeral will be held at 11 am.
Interment will be at Redwood Memorial Estates on 6500 South Redwood Road in Taylorsville, Utah. Services under the arrangements of McDougal Funeral Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020