1942 ~ 2020

William Robert Moss, age 77, passed away at his home June 10, 2020. Bill was born in Salt Lake City, UT on August 14, 1942 to Willetta Hudson and R. Dale Moss. He married Anne Walters on August 7, 1968. After 50 years of marriage, she preceded him in death by a short 14 months. After high school, he competed in alpine ski racing and jumping, attended Utah State University, and worked with the Army Reserves before becoming the director of Alta Ski Patrol. Bill worked in the ski industry his entire career including (but not limited to) Snowbird Cat Crew, Kassbohrer, and Hans Hall. He was awarded the Ski Area Vehicle Maintenance Institute (SAVMI) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 to recognize his contributions to the ski industry. He was a convincing salesman, talented handyman, and an encyclopedia of technical knowledge. We will miss his dry sense of humor, his solicited and unsolicited advice, his deep explanations in response to simple questions, and most of all, his big heart.

Bill is survived by his daughter Melissa (Greg) Larson; grandsons, Grant and Scott Larson; sister, Sherry (William) Calvin; and Brazilian "daughter" Monica. He was also preceded in death by his parents and son, Ryan Moss. Due to the impact cancer had on his loved ones, he would be honored to have donations made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Please celebrate his life by making a toast to Bill while skiing, watching Formula One or the Jazz, shooting skeet, enjoying the sunset over the ocean, or even as a plane flies overhead. The sign in his motorhome read: "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts." Mark Twain



