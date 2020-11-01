William Roy Johansen
1931-2020
Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather Bill Johansen passed away peacefully 29 October 2020 in Riverton. Born 3 Nov 1931 to Roy and Ada Johansen. Married Dorothy Erskine (1934-2017) 22 May 1952 Burbank, California.
Survived by children Fran (Ron) Jensen, Curt (Ronda) Johansen, Howard (Kelly) Johansen, David Johansen, and Juliane (Steve) Raleigh; 24 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and three sisters, Marilyn Mattavich; Leatrice Dragna; Joyce Runyon. Preceded in death by his wife; one son Steven Johansen; his parents; and sister, Alma Wells.
Private family graveside services will be held Tuesday, Nov 3rd at 2pm at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Bluffdale, Utah. A public visitation will be held Monday Nov 2, from 6-8pm at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton; due to COVID-19 restrictions a mask mandate is in place and 10 people at-a-time. Visit http://www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
for eulogy and graveside service recording.