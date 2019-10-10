Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
William Smelser


1930 - 2019
WILLIAM LLOYD SMELSER
1930-2019
Centerville, Utah - On Tuesday, October 8, 2019 our loving father, William L. Smelser, passed away surrounded by his children.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Friends may visit the family Friday, October 11, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 12, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. A celebration of his life at the Bountiful First Baptist Church will follow graveside services.
For a complete obituary and to share your condolences please go to
www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
