Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
William "Bill" Varga


1949 - 2020
William "Bill" Varga Obituary
William Varga
"Bill"
William "Bill" Varga passed away Monday, January 27 2020, from COPD complications. He was born November 18, 1949 in NYC and has been a Salt Lake City resident since 1983. He was a disabled veteran who enjoyed working at the VA hospital mail room for many years. He loved our cabin in Lava Hot Springs, cruising the world with family, gambling in Vegas, and was an avid animal lover. He is survived by his sister, Illona Gardner (Michael).
A viewing will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 2PM-3:30PM at Jenkins-Soffe 4760 So State St., Murray followed by a celebration of life at his sister's home.
We would like to thank all the staff at Golden Living for the wonderful compassionate care they have given Bill for the past 2 years. Also the family would like to thank Harmony Home Care and Canyon Hospice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
