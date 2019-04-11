|
William "Bill" Williamson
1948 ~ 2019
Bill Williamson, age 70, passed away on April 9, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. He was born on November 23, 1948 in Kaysville, Utah to Roy and Vaudis (Landers) Williamson. He married CoeLen Rigby on April 17, 1971.
Bill attended Davis High School where he played on the basketball team. He also attended USU before entering the Navy. He served during the Vietnam War on the USS Coral Sea. Bill was a mechanic, up until his retirement where he moved on to his passion of travel, fishing, and boating. Bill and CoeLen spent most weekends at their cabin in Island Park.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, CoeLen; sons, Derek (Jen) and Bart (Angi); 3 granddaughters, Kylie, Mia, and Deja; and his siblings, Sandra (Del), Kent (Camille), and Johnny (Birgit).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Vaudis; and his grandson, August Ace.
Funeral service and interment will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a viewing at 9:30 AM at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary (3115 East Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, Utah). Hawaiian shirts and wild socks are encouraged.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019