William Arthur Cook (Willie), age 37, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. He was born July 8, 1982, to William Richard (Bill) Cook Jr. and Karen Atkinson Cook. Although born with many challenges, he accomplished much in his short life. He graduated from Jordan High School in 2001 and completed an additional 2 years of schooling at South Valley. He medaled in many Special Olympic events. His favorites were bowling and equestrian. He achieved an honorary black belt in Karate and earned his Eagle Scout award. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served his mission in Salt Lake City at Deseret Manufacturing. After his mission he worked as a greeter at FYE. Willie taught us all to love unconditionally and forgive quickly. He would rarely be seen without his cowboy hat and boots. He loved to watch rodeos, football and wrestling. He especially enjoyed fishing with his dad, Star Wars, and frequent Disneyland vacations.
He is survived by his parents, 3 sisters Katena (John) McNeill, Kalena (Kent) Dean, and Karena (Michael) Kruger, 8 nephews and 4 nieces. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
A viewing will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy from 6-8pm.
Funeral Services will be Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Hillcrest Stake Center 1000 East 8485 South in Sandy. A short viewing will be held prior to services beginning at 9:30 at the stake center. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 with the interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Estates, 3115 East Bengal Blvd in Cottonwood Heights.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the medical staff at the University of Utah Hospital for taking care of Willie throughout his life and a special thanks to Dr. Whitehead for 'gifting' us an additional 15 years with him.
