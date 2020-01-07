Home

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Seventh-day Adventists Church,
2125 W 9000 S
West Jordan, UT
Willie Lane Obituary
Willie Lane
1935 ~ 2019
Page, Arizona-Willie Lane passed away on December 17, 2019. He was born on May 15 1935 in Arizona. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will truly be missed by all who met him.
Services will be held on Friday Jan. 10th at 11 am, viewing from 10-11 am, at the Seventh-day Adventists Church, 2125 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT. Interment will be held at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery in Taylorsville, UT.
Please see www.serenityfhs.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 7, 2020
