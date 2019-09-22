|
|
Willis "Bus" Bord Adkisson
June 12, 1932 ~ Sept 14, 2019
Willis "Bus" Bord Adkisson passed quietly on September 14, 2019 after a life of 87 years. Born in Fresno, California on June 12, 1932 to Ruth Helen Lancaster and Willis Board Adkisson, Jr. he lived most of his childhood with his father, hunting and fishing and working a newspaper route. While he dreamed of being a US Forest Service agent in Alaska, life led him to the Navy and then into an aeronautical engineering career with McDonnell Douglas, Sperry Rand, and Unisys from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City to Huntsville, Alabama. His professional accomplishments included a 1993 Unisys patent for a high speed code sequence generator.
After marrying Merna Kariger in 1953, he went on to complete his education with a Bachelor of Science. He ventured into a partnership in the Yellowstone Ranch in the Uinta Mountains, which was likely the biggest joy of his life with some of his dearest friends. After early retirement from the space industry, he settled into lake-side life in Langston, Alabama.
Bus is survived by Merna Adkisson; children Monica Carey Miller of Ophir, Colorado, Laurie Frazier of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and Steve Adkisson of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren London Frazier and Linita Peel. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019