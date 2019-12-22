|
Willis S Shepherd
1923 ~ 2019
Willis S. Shepherd, age 96, our dear father and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home of 60 years, in Magna, Utah.
He was born to John Devine and Gertrude (Sherwood) Shepherd of Levan, Utah on April 26, 1923. Willis proudly served his country as a Sharp Shooter in the United State Marine Corp. He married Joyce Cowan on May 21, 1948 and together they raised 5 children. Willis retired from Chevron Chemical after years of dedicated service.
He is pre-deceased by his wife, Joyce; brothers, John, Gerald and Roger; and sisters, Rayola and Margene.
He is survived by 2 sisters, Gwen and Joann; his children, Ronald (Carol Gebbie) Shepherd, Robert Willis (Terri Jenkinson) Shepherd, Janet Shepherd, K.C. (DeeAnn Coon) Shepherd, Diane (Jim) Makowski; 13 grandchildren, David Willis (Sarah), Craig (Ellie), Max (Liz), Nic (Shelby), Kole, Braden (Keara), Ryan Willis (Alex), Cameron (Brenna), Karli (Tony), Kyle, Scotty Willis, Hayden, Lexi; and 4 great-grandchildren, Kade, Mason, Bodhi and Olivia.
Our hero will be greatly missed for his love and devotion to family, his knowledge and insight, his stories and never-ending sense of humor. We love you forever and ever!
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019