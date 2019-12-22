Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
4400 W. 4100 S.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Shepherd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis Shepherd


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis Shepherd Obituary
Willis S Shepherd
1923 ~ 2019
Willis S. Shepherd, age 96, our dear father and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home of 60 years, in Magna, Utah.
He was born to John Devine and Gertrude (Sherwood) Shepherd of Levan, Utah on April 26, 1923. Willis proudly served his country as a Sharp Shooter in the United State Marine Corp. He married Joyce Cowan on May 21, 1948 and together they raised 5 children. Willis retired from Chevron Chemical after years of dedicated service.
He is pre-deceased by his wife, Joyce; brothers, John, Gerald and Roger; and sisters, Rayola and Margene.
He is survived by 2 sisters, Gwen and Joann; his children, Ronald (Carol Gebbie) Shepherd, Robert Willis (Terri Jenkinson) Shepherd, Janet Shepherd, K.C. (DeeAnn Coon) Shepherd, Diane (Jim) Makowski; 13 grandchildren, David Willis (Sarah), Craig (Ellie), Max (Liz), Nic (Shelby), Kole, Braden (Keara), Ryan Willis (Alex), Cameron (Brenna), Karli (Tony), Kyle, Scotty Willis, Hayden, Lexi; and 4 great-grandchildren, Kade, Mason, Bodhi and Olivia.
Our hero will be greatly missed for his love and devotion to family, his knowledge and insight, his stories and never-ending sense of humor. We love you forever and ever!
Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -