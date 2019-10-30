|
|
Wilma R. Bliss
1930 ~ 2019
Wilma Rushton Bliss passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, October 27th at the age of 89.
Wilma was born in Salt Lake City, UT on September 22nd, 1930 to Albert and Mary Rushton. She met her future eternal companion, Sheldon Earl Bliss, in high school and they were married on December 11th of 1948 then later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on March 9th, 1976.
Wilma adored her children and devoted countless hours to them. She was a perfect grandmother and treasured her grandchildren and great grandchildren beyond measure. Please refer to Wilma's online obituary for more details about her life.
Wilma is survived by her two children, Shellie Bliss Pearson and Trent (Jeri Lynn) Bliss, eight grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Earl Bliss, parents Albert Lewis and Mary (Staker) Rushton, and siblings Merlyn, Clyde, Richard, Inez, Bessie, and Dora.
Funeral services for Wilma will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 1:30 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 3970 S. 5200 W. in West Valley City Utah. There will also be a visitation the evening of Friday, November 1st between the hours of 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the same building. Interment will be immediately after the funeral service at Valley View Memorial Park in West Valley City. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019