Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilma Jepperson


1931 - 2019
Wilma Jepperson Obituary
Wilma Jepperson
1931 - 2019
Wilma Barbara Jones Jepperson, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on November 4th, 2019 in the company of her family.
Wilma was born on October 12th, 1931 in Salt Lake City, UT to Horace and Emma Jones. She graduated from South High School and attended LDS Business College in accounting and became a long-time office manager for the Salt Lake Country Club.
Wilma loved cooking and enjoyed bringing family and friends together with food. She regularly hosted dinner parties. She was generous and loving and had a talent for making anyone feel at home.
She is reunited with Richard Jepperson, her husband of 52 years. Wilma is survived by a brother Robert; and sister Norma; her two sons Steven and David; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on November 12th at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 So), Sandy. A viewing will be held for friends and family one hour before the services and on Monday, November 11th between 6:00 to 8:00 pm, also at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
