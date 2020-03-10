|
|
1929 ~ 2020
Our beloved grandmother and mother, Wilma R Kummer, passed away peacefully on, March 8, 2020 after an 8 year battle with Alzheimer and dementia. Wilma was born May 28, 1929 in Driggs, Idaho to Charles and Bertha Waddell.
Grams was a very strong and caring person who put everyone's needs before her own.
Wilma married R. Lamar Kummer on July 6, 1972 in Elko, Nevada. They lived in Cleveland, Utah for 30 years. In 2012 she moved to Sandy, Utah to live with her loving grandson, Bob Horsley where he and his wife, lovingly cared for her for 6 years until she required more care. She transitioned to Superior Assisted Living where Maggie, Mary and staff showed her great love and care until she passed. Grams was a great cook, loved to sew, crochet and no one could compete with her chicken fried steak and homemade gravy.
Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Virgil, Lambert, Noel and Morris Waddell, sisters Gladys Waddell and Zella Solis, granddaughter Jamie L Vance.
Wilma is survived by daughter Nancy Vance and her grandson Bob Horsley and wife Rachel.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Mt. Jordan 7th Ward, 235 East 9800 South, Sandy, Utah at 10:00 am with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow in Cleveland Town Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.fausettmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020