1/1
Wilma Rebecca Swenson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1926 ~ 2020
Wilma Rebecca Swenson, born September 7, 1926, passed away in her home August 12, 2020, surrounded by family.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry, three of her children: Rebecca, JoAnne and Marvin, and her granddaughter Anna. She is survived by her daughter Susan, her son Matt, 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
A casual dress viewing will be held "under the lights" at the Deseret Peak Softball Complex on Wednesday the 19th of August from 7 to 9 pm. Family and close friends are invited to a viewing and family prayer on Thursday from 9 to 10:30 am prior to 11am services at the Durfee Street Chapel in Grantsville. The family has established the following Zoom Meeting for those who would prefer to attend electronically. Please follow the instructions below:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85155409603
Meeting ID: 851 5540 9603
For further details and to leave condolences,
visit didericksenmemorial.com.
Interment at the Grantsville City Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
"under the lights" at the Deseret Peak Softball Complex
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Durfee Street Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
11:00 AM
Durfee Street Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved