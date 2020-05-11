|
|
1930 ~ 2020
Our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away May 6, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. She was born July 6, 1930 to Benjamin F. Atkinson and Laura May Sisem in Union, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. Wright, and her two sons, David Wright and Larry D. Wright.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth L. Wright (Robyn), Douglas W. Wright, and daughter, Eleanor R. Wright (Robert).
A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 13th from 11:00 am -12:30 pm at Valley View Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at 1:00 pm at Redwood Memorial Estates.
Special thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice for all their help in caring for our mother.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 11, 2020