Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Redwood Memorial Estates
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Ruth Wright


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Ruth Wright Obituary
1930 ~ 2020
Our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away May 6, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. She was born July 6, 1930 to Benjamin F. Atkinson and Laura May Sisem in Union, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. Wright, and her two sons, David Wright and Larry D. Wright.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth L. Wright (Robyn), Douglas W. Wright, and daughter, Eleanor R. Wright (Robert).
A viewing will be held Wednesday, May 13th from 11:00 am -12:30 pm at Valley View Funeral Home with graveside services to follow at 1:00 pm at Redwood Memorial Estates.
Special thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice for all their help in caring for our mother.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -