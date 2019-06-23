|
1926 ~ 2019
Our dear mother passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of June 19, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on 27 May 1926 in Coalville, Utah. Our mom grew up in Oakley Utah. She was the daughter of Curtis Levall and Florence Richard Saxton.
She had two brothers and two sisters, Earl, Dewey, Utahna, and Emily. She is survived by her brother, Dewey. She has a great posterity: five sons, and two daughters, Vicky Loader daughter, son, Curtis, who died in the Vietnam War. Randy, Kerry, Danny, and John, sons and Robyn Priestley, daughter. She raised her children up in Kearns, Utah. She had twenty-three Grandchildren, fifty-six Great Grandchildren and twelve Great-Great Grandchildren. She worked for the Utah Department of Transportation for twenty years. Mom was a very faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions throughout her life. Stake Relief Society President, Ward Relief Society President, and many other positions. She served a full-time mission for eighteen months in New York City.
Mom loved the outdoors and enjoyed the mountain's going up to Tabiona where she had a trailer on the north fork of the Duchesne river. She spent many summers on the river. Her last trip was last fall. She was a friend to everyone she met, and is now home with all her family and loved ones that have gone on before her. Thanks mom for all you did for us. We wish to thank everyone at Legacy Care Center for all they have done over all these many months. Funeral services will be held at the Valley View Funeral Home Chapel 4335 W. 4100 S., in West Valley City, Utah at 11:00 AM with a viewing at 9:30 AM Flowers can be sent to Valley View. Condolences can be sent to valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019