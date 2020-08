Or Copy this URL to Share

1933 ~ 2020

Born November 16,1933

Died August 3, 2020 in assisted living

Married to Kent D. McDonald 1954

Survived by 3 children: Lanne,

Debbe, and Kent W.

with no memory of her own mother

she raised us.

Thanks, Mom, for all you gave.

Interment was August 5, 2020



