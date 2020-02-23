Home

POWERED BY

Winford C. "Dub" Bludworth Jr.


1941 – 2020 -
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winford C. "Dub" Bludworth Jr. Obituary
Winford "Dub" C. Bludworth Jr., age 78, passed away February 18, 2020 at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born May 21, 1941 in Galveston, Texas to Winford C. Bludworth, Sr. and Laura Clare Hallet. He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00 am at the Highland Park Ward, 2535 S. Douglas Street, Salt Lake City with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park. To read the complete obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -