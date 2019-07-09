Home

Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 S. Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT
Winn Coplin


1954 - 2019
Winn Coplin Obituary
Winn Reid Coplin
1954 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Winn R. Coplin died on July 5, 2019 in South Jordan, UT at home. Winn was born on November 14, 1954, in Atlanta, GA to J. E. Coplin Jr. and Mary Arnold Reid. Winn married Rosemary Coplin on May 22, 1999. Winn loved to read and go on trips. In his earlier years, Winn was a great sportsman. Winn loved to play golf with his buddies, and go Alpine Skiing. Most importantly, he loved his wife Rosemary. As he always said: "The only family I have is you and the two cats". Winn is survived by his wife, Rosemary J. Coplin, his wife of twenty-three years, whom he met in Athens, GA. Winn was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Arnold Reid, and his father, J. E. Coplin Jr. A gathering will be held for friends and family on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Rd., West Jordan, UT 84123 at 1:00 PM with a Memorial Service to follow.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 9, 2019
