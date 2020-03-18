|
Winona Gamingasco
Oct. 18, 1928 - March 17, 2020
Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, Winona Gamingasco, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her sons Douglas (Pam) and Russell Logsdon and many cherished grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Pat Gamingasco, friend Morrie Romano and son Ernest Logsdon.
Private services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy Utah. The family is requesting donations in her name to the in lieu of flowers.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020