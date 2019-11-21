Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6695 South 2200 West
West Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6695 South 2200 West
West Jordan, UT
Winona Irene Davis McGarvey


1923 - 2019
Winona Irene Davis McGarvey Obituary
Winona Irene Davis McGarvey
1923 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Winona Irene Davis McGarvey, age 96, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. She was residing in South Jordan. She is the daughter of John Emerson and Ruth Augusta Branstine Davis. Born on February 13, 1923 Orleans, Harlan County, Nebraska. Winnie graduated from Stamford High School (Stamford, Nebraska) in 1940.
She married Herbert Carlyle McGarvey in Denver, Colorado on July 27, 1941. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on August 27, 1951.
On October 20, 1944 she was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a lifelong member. Winnie exemplified her religious beliefs and lovingly shared the gospel with others.
Besides her parents and her husband, Winona is preceded in death by her brothers Roy, John Ralph, Carl Jacob, George, Sunny, and Ted, by her sisters Grace, Mary, Truth, Wilma, Jean, and Ariel. She was also preceded by her son Michael and grandson Steven McGarvey. She is survived by her sisters Dorothy and Shirley, her three sons, Patric, Delane, and Casey, sixteen grandchildren and thirty-nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6695 South 2200 West, West Jordan, Utah 84084 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
