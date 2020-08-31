1966 ~ 2020

Winston Segundo Flores Moran passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 53. Everyone who knew him would describe Winston as a kind man who loved joking with his friends. Winston was always reaching out a hand to those in need and helping them in whatever way he could whether it was assisting with job hunting or even offering a room in his home. His outgoing and friendly personality meant that he was never alone, and he enjoyed spending time watching his favorite soccer teams playing at the stadium or on TV.

Winston was born on November 27, 1966 in Guayaquil, Ecuador to Winston Antonio Frank Flores Rodriguez and Rosa Antonia Moran Araujo. He completed his secondary education at the Colegio Tecnico Simon Bolivar in Ecuador. After becoming a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on July 1, 1984, he went on to serve as a missionary in the Quito, Ecuador mission from 1986 to 1988.

Winston married Sandra Yoconda Vera Guevara on November 1, 1991 in Ecuador. They had three children together - Raquel, Winston Daniel ("Daniel") and Rebeca ("Becky").

Winston worked for the Church Education System for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Ecuador. During his tenure, he worked as a Secretary, Seminary, and Institute Teacher, Director and Country Coordinator.

Throughout his life, Winston dedicated much of his time in service to the Church and served in various callings including as a Bishop, Leader of High Priests and a teacher. One calling that he really enjoyed was working as Secretary for the Guayaquil, Ecuador Temple Committee. He also served as an Executive Secretary with Elder Gonzalez for the Guayaquil, Ecuador Mission. He then served as a Counselor of president Daniel Johnson in the Guayaquil North Mission.

Winston really enjoyed the short time he spent serving as a Primary teacher. His last calling was serving as a Stake Executive Secretary for the Westland Stake to which he belonged.

Winston is survived by his mother, Rosa; wife, Sandra; and children, Raquel, Daniel and Becky. He is also survived by his four siblings - Liz, Rommel, Jesica, and Walter-as well as various nieces and nephews.



