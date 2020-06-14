1960 ~ 2020

Wolfgang Pfister unexpectedly passed away on June 9, 2020 in Millcreek, Utah. He was born on August 30, 1960 in Schweinfurt, Bavaria, Germany to Karl Heinz and Ursula Pfister. He immigrated with his family to the United States in 1966. He was always proud of his German heritage.

Wolf grew up in Kearns, Utah, and graduated from Kearns High School. He served in the US Army and worked as an accomplished glazier. He left his mark on many of the large buildings in Salt Lake City, including the Huntsman Cancer Center. He enjoyed photography, road trips, and camping in the mountains. He also loved Volkswagens and Land Cruisers, both driving them and fixing them up. He had a knack for fixing just about anything that was broken. When he wasn't out and about, he could often be found watching World War 2 documentaries or reading historical novels.

Wolf was blessed with 5 children and 2 step children - Thomas (Tom), Katharina (Katie), Karl, Kassandra (Kassie), Alex, and Randall, Paul Wiseman, Hanna LeBaron and Nathaniel LeBaron. He had 4 grandchildren - Tyson (age 17), Makayla (age 8) Michael (age 10) and Kennedy (age 6). He shared his 5 children with Donna (Tom's mother), Vickie West (Katie, Karl, and Kassie's mother) and Emily Barker (Alex's mother.)

Wolf had a kind and generous heart. He truly would have done anything for someone who was in need. He was always happy when he could put his handyman skills to use when helping family, friends, and neighbors. Wolf loved animals, and always was known to have a dog, cat, or both, by his side.

Wolfgang was preceded in death by his father, Karl Heinz, who he loved so much. We can only imagine the happy reunion that they had. He is survived by his mother, Ursula, his children Tom (Marianne) Pfister, Katie (Ryan) Pfister-Hamel, Karl (Sidney) Pfister, Kassie (Kris) Pfister-Balfe, and Alex Pfister, four step-children Randy (Tammy) Wiseman, Paul (Brittany) Wiseman, Hanna LeBaron, and Nathaniel LeBaron, his grandchildren Tyson Pfister, Makayla Hammel, Michael Balfe and Kennedy Balfe. He is also survived by his brothers Klaus (Faye) and Reiner (Gerti). Finally, Wolf is survived by his beloved puppy Athena.

An informal celebration of Wolf's life will be held on Monday, June 15th in Millcreek Canyon. More information can be found on Facebook or by contacting Katie at kaityadele@gmail.com.

We miss you terribly, Wolf. There will always be a part of us missing without you, but we take comfort in the fact that you aren't hurting any longer.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store