May 15, 2016 ~ July 4, 2020

Wyatt Carter returned to his loving Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 4th, 2020, due to a tragic drowning accident. He is a beloved son of David and Kelli Carter and was born into a very happy home. Wyatt is loved by all who know him and is especially loved by his older brother Hank (8), his older sister Rosie (6), and his younger sister June (1).

Wyatt loves trains, animals, chicken nuggets, and ice cream. Wyatt is easy-going, and delights in wrestling with his dad and brother, or playing dolls and dress-up with his mom and sisters. His bond with his mother is unique and beautiful. He would begin each day by creeping into his mom's room, climbing into her bed, and saying softly "I cuddle you." He loves riding his scooter, playing outside, and especially loves playing with his many cousins. Wyatt loves his pajamas!

Wyatt was blessed with beautiful curly blonde hair. His dad took great pleasure in styling Wyatt's hair in the morning, which Wyatt hated. He loves yellow, and when given the choice, would eat his breakfast from a yellow bowl with a yellow spoon. He radiates joy, and his light shines bright on all who know him.

Wyatt is survived by his parents David and Kelli; sisters Rosie and June; brother Hank; grandparents, Gerald and Cristie Carter, and Tonya and Kenneth Riches; great-grandfathers John Riches and George Clark. Because of our faith in Christ, we look forward to a reunion with our beautiful Wyatt. He will be terribly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Ogden Ward (1314 27th St, Ogden)

His family would like to express sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from family and friends as we all mourn the loss of our dear Wyatt.



