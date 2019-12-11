|
Yvonne A. Clark
1935 ~ 2019
Lois Yvonne Anderson Clark, age 84, died at home in Murray, Utah on December 9, 2019. She was born in Richfield, Utah on May 12, 1935 to Wendell Niels and Betha (Beth) Vilate Anderson. Yvonne grew up thinning endless rows of sugar beets and driving the horses for the hay wagon on the family farm in Elsinore. She generously shared the fruits of her labors with her five siblings. She would surprise them with special treats. The first time they each received their very own whole candy bar was from Yvonne on Valentine's Day.
Yvonne was happily active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Over the years she enjoyed serving in many callings. Yvonne loved Heavenly Father and our Savior Jesus Christ. We are grateful for her lifelong example of striving to follow them.
Yvonne was editor of The Severian, her high school yearbook, and associate editor of the BYU Banyan yearbook, assembling the index for a student body of over 10,000 students before the advent of personal computers. Hardworking and provident, she saved her money for years to pay for her college degree at BYU in French and Business Education and study abroad in Europe.
Yvonne married her sweetheart, Robert Beck Clark, on September 2, 1959 in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through the miracle of adoption, they happily welcomed three of their four children to the family. They loved returning to the Manti Temple from across the country with each child for the blessing of being sealed together as a forever family.
Yvonne loved learning, reading, crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, and Jeopardy. She delighted in playing the Memory game with her family. She loved to win and usually did. Often quiet and unassuming, Yvonne loved being in the background. Her sharp mind and sudden quick wit were a delight. As a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother she would drive and fly countless miles to be with her children and grandchildren and enjoy their many activities with them. She and Robert championed and sustained them in their pursuit of education.
Yvonne was predeceased by her parents, Beth and Wendell, and her brother-in-law, McKay Anderson.
Yvonne is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years and counting, Robert Beck Clark, and their children: Lois (Richard) Holt, Melinda (Alan) LeCheminant, Niels Clark, Orin Clark, 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and her sisters and brothers: Beth Marie (Chad) Orton, Marva Denise (McKay) Anderson, Ruth Lorraine (Larry) Avery, Robert Wendell (Ruth) Anderson, Russell Wayne (Connie) Anderson.
Our family is grateful to our caregivers, including Carmen Mello and Ana Xarepe and CNS Hospice nurses.
Funeral services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 AM at the Brownstone chapel at 6410 South 725 East, Murray, Utah. Visitation at 10 AM prior at the church. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Primary Children's Hospital.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019