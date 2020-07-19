1/1
Yvonne Jane (Vonnie) Steele
Yvonne (Vonnie) Jane Steele
In Loving Memory
Yvonne (Vonnie) Jane Steele, aged 67, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020. She was born in Phoenix, AZ to Beryl Vincent Steele and Ida Mary Young. She was the youngest of five children and was doted on by her parents and siblings. She lived in Phoenix through high school, after which she attended Ricks College in Rexburg, ID and BYU in Provo, UT. She ultimately made a home in Farmington, UT. Vonnie married in 1974 and later divorced. From that marriage she had five children who she loved and encouraged throughout her life. She was a hard-working single parent, working full time and going to school to get her teaching license. She began working for Davis School District in 1987, spending 30 years dedicating her life and service as a Special Education Teaching Assistant, a Special Education teacher, and a coordinator before retiring in 2017. Her students were her life. Her profession was very dear to her due to having a child with disabilities.
Vonnie was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many different roles within her church and was devoted to the teachings and loved to talk about her ancestry. Vonnie was also very passionate about music, becoming an accomplished pianist and a soprano in the Utah Symphony choir for many years. She loved to go to the theater, and had a particular fondness for musicals.
Vonnie was a dedicated friend to many, and loved life to the fullest, building relationships and lifelong friendships with those from church and work. She will be greatly missed.
Vonnie leaves behind her children, Chris (Tiffany) Spangenberg, Katrina (Brian) Burg, Ian (Shannon) Spangenberg, Nicholas Spangenberg and Alicia Spangenberg. She also loved her grandchildren endlessly, Ethan, Kira, Derek, Aaron and Pearl. She is survived by her siblings Ruth (Paul) Hatch, Mary Ida (Carl) Bush and Bill (Gayle) Steele. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Edris Godwin and brother-in-law Lee Godwin.
A viewing will be held on July 21 from 6-8pm at the Shepherd Lane Stake Center, 729 Shepard Lane, Farmington UT. Masks are required for attendance. In light of the current circumstances, a private graveside service for family only will be held at the Farmington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her name to the ALS Association at: https://donate.als.org/give

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Shepherd Lane Stake Center
Memories & Condolences

July 18, 2020
Sending love to the family and friends
Michele Clegg
Coworker
July 18, 2020
I love Vonnie so much! She was an inspiration and blessing to me!
Brook osmond
Neighbor
July 18, 2020
Brett Hatch
Family
July 18, 2020
Vonnie has been in our lives through our daughter Allie in Davis School District. She was our realist and mentor. Thank you Vonnie for you wisdom and open heart. God speed our friend, to you and your family. We love you.
Sue Derrickson
Student
July 18, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Nancy J Roylance
